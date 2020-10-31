M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $508,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $160,250.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,564. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

