Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

