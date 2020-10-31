Xponance Inc. Has $550,000 Stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

First Horizon National stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.