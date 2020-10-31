State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.56 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after buying an additional 628,787 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 620,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 223,710 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,130,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.