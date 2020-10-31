State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

