State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 138.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $52,815,730. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,039.18 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $921.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.16.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.