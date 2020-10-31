Xponance Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Nucor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 692,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Nucor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

NYSE:NUE opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

