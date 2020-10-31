State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 21,400 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

