SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,404,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $290.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

