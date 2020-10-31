State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $116.63 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

