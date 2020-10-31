State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

NYSE:OC opened at $65.47 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

