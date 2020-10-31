State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $56.42 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

