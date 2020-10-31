Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE SAIC opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

