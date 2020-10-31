Xponance Inc. Sells 166 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MAXIMUS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MAXIMUS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

