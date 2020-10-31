Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 2,982 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $229.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $288.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

