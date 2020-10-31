Xponance Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 292.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.