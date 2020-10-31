JustInvest LLC Buys 2,817 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

SIRI opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.