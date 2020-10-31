Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

