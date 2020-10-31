13,300 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

