Amgen Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.47 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $920,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,076 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

