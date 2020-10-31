Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Steelcase worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Steelcase by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

