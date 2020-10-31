Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 271,200 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $94,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.