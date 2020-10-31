Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.67 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

