Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.58 Million in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,200 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $331,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $18.78 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

