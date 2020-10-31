Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 2,000 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.33.

Y stock opened at $546.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

