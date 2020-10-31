Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Deluxe worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 330,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Deluxe by 7,517.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 888,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 876,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 401,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 125,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 268,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

