Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of IART opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,470.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 542,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,381 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

