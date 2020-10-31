LSV Asset Management Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

