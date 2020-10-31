LSV Asset Management Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FHI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.