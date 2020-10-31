Burlington Stores, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

