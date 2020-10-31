Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $205,877,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 74.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after buying an additional 2,921,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after buying an additional 689,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 174.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

