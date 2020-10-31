BidaskClub Upgrades First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to “Buy”

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

