Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 676,489 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth $4,571,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 42.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

