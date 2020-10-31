Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

