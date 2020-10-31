Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

