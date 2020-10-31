Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 103.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,838 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 28,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 314,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.