NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $93,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

