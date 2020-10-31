Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day moving average of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.