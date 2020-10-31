NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $92,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.