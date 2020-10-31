Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,147 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

DVN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

