Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 182,379 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 331.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $632,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,823 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

AAPL stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

