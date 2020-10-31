NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.