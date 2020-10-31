Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,500 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $1,546,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.28 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

