Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,168 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

