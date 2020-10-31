American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

