Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,016 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

