NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 1,823 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $45,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

