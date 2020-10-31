15,265 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.