Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $628.52 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.08.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

