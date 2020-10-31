Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.