5,695 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $809,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $515,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

